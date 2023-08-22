Charles Martinet isn't involved with WarioWare: Move It either

HQ

Yesterday, we reported that Mario has lost his voice. Charles Martinet has officially been removed as voice actor for Mario (a role he's had since before Mario started speaking on Nintendo 64) and the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be the first game that he's not involved with.

But Mario wasn't the only Mushroom Kingdom character Martinet voiced as he also did Luigi, Waluigi and Wario - to name a few. Has he been removed from those characters as well? The answer seems to be yes, as he is is not involved with the upcoming WarioWare:Move It. Here's what Nintendo had to say about this:

"While Charles is not involved in Super Mario Bros. Wonder or WarioWare: Move It!, we're excited to honor his legacy and contributions, including looking ahead to what he'll be doing as a Mario Ambassador. For the upcoming HD re-release of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, as it is a re-release, Charles's voice will appear in the game."

The fact that we'll get to hear Luigi sound as he is supposed to in Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon is comforting, but that will probably be the last time the characters have their original voices, and it's old recordings rather than new ones.

What do you think about the fact that famous Nintendo characters are getting new voices?

Thanks, Nintendo World Report.