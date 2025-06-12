Charles Martinet is still happy to perform as Mario and other characters

HQ

We recently learned that influencer Ricky Berwick met Mario's original voice actor Charles Martinet at a convention. But according to Berwick, he didn't get to hear Martinet do any classic voices, simply because he wouldn't be allowed to do so for Nintendo anymore.

This has now prompted Martinet himself to comment on the matter, and he denies this. Martinet writes on social media that he is happy to play his old characters, but that he only does lines that the characters are associated with:

"Oh Ricky. I do the Voice for every Fan I meet. I just don't improvise non-Mario phrases or dialog. That's my choice to be sure. I always maintain the integrity of the character. But come and visit me at any Comic Con or Fan expo and you'll hear super Mario for sure! #woohoo"

In short, if you ever meet Martinet, don't ask him to do any personal Mario greetings or the like. He simply doesn't want to do that, out of respect to Mario.