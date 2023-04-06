Charles Martinet is in The Super Mario Bros. Movie

HQ

Before we even start talking about Charles Martinet's secret role in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, beware that this news piece has a very mild spoiler regarding who is in the film. With that being said...

In the movie, we actually get to meet the parents of Mario and Luigi. And fittingly enough, their father is played by Martinet, which is of course very fitting as he is the original voice of Mario ever since the character started talking in Super Mario 64.

Martinet also has another minor role which is closely related to Mario himself. This is a new character called Giuseppe whom we get to meet early on in the adventure, when he is standing in the Punch-Out Pizzeria playing Jumpman (with Jumpman being the character that eventually evolved into Mario).



Check out some other references to video game culture and Mario's history in our dedicated article here



What did you think of Chris Pratt's efforts as Mario, and did you appreciate the decision to bring Martinet along as well - although in other roles?