Charles Martinet: "I want to voice Mario until I drop dead"

HQ

HQ

As you might remember, it was recently revealed that Chris Pratt will in fact play Mario in the upcoming animated Super Mario Move. This was met with some surprise as it hardly seems like the top of the mind choice for most people, but most would also agree that it might work as Pratt is a great actor.

Fortunately, this does not mean that Mario's "real" voice Charles Martinet will stop being Mario in video games. He loves the plumber, and during a Q&A at the Fan Expo Canada: Limited Edition, he said:

"I want to voice Mario until I drop dead. If someday I think I am no longer capable of doing it, I will tell Nintendo to look into finding someone else. I hope there will still be Mario after I am gone. Anyways, there are over 5 million audio files of me voicing Mario. I go into the studio and record 45 takes of every sound I can think of, so I'm not going anywhere for a long time!"

And that's pretty much exactly as we want it, isn't it?

Thanks GameCrater