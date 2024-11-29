Charles Leclerc wins the only practice session in Qatar: Ferrari doesn't give up the Constructors' title yet

HQ

Formula 1's penultimate Grand Prix has already started in Qatar. The first and only practice session on Friday shows fans are right to be excited about the races this weekend. McLaren and Ferrari will be toe-to-toe to amass as many points as possible to claim the Constructor's Championship.

McLaren is 24 points ahead of Ferrari, so they are the clear favourites. Especially if we take into account what happened last year, with their drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris taking the 2nd and 3rd spot (Verstappen won). Mathematically, they could even win the title this weekend. But Leclerc and Sainz will certainly fight back.

McLaren usually takes turns faster than Ferrari, which theoretically would give them the edge, but on Friday, it was Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who comfortably claimed the P1 by 0,425 seconds at the Lusail International Circuit. Norris and Piastri were second and third, and Carlos Sainz was fourth. Verstappen was eleventh.

The qualifying for the Sprint race also takes place on Friday. The final sprint race of the season (Abu Dhabi next weekend is only the race) takes place on Saturday at 15:00 CET (14:00 GMT UK time) and the race, on Sunday at 17:00 CET (16 GMT UK time).