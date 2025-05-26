Max Verstappen gets left behind in F1 standings with another big McLaren weekend in Monaco

HQ

Lando Norris is proud of his win in Monaco, a victory helped by winning the qualifying and starting on pole position. The new regulations meant that while Max Verstappen took the lead in the closing laps, the Dutchman had to make a pit a second final stop to change tyres.

It is the first victory for the English driver in the emblematic yet controversial race in Monte Carlo, with home favourite Charles Leclerc unable to defend his win last year, finishing 3.121 seconds behind. Oscar Piastri completed the podium, and much further back Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

"It's a long, gruelling race but good fun. We could push for quite a lot of the race, the last corner was a little bit nervous with Charles close behind and Max ahead but we won in Monaco", said Norris, who adds that he used to dream of winning in Monaco as a kid "so I achieved one of my dreams".

Formula 1 Driver standings after Monaco

The result means Norris gets closer to Oscar Piastri, while Verstappen gets left behind, and needs to close the gap next weekend in Barcelona, the final of a three-week European stretch.