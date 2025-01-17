Charles Leclerc will "definitely miss the fights" with Carlos Sainz: "He deserves to be in a top team"

HQ

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have been drivers at Ferrari for many years. Despite some run-ins late last season, Leclerc praised his former teammate, now that he has moved to Williams... to make room for Lewis Hamilton.

Sainz, who joined Ferrari in 2021, helped improve the team after their worst season in 40 years. He previously helped McLaren improve during his tenure at the British team (2019-2020). Now, Leclerc believes he will do the same with Williams, the team that finished penultimate in 2024.

In a press conference, as read in Motorsport Week, Leclerc said that "it's just a matter of time before he comes back and joins us to fight for win", referring to Williams' chances of winning and even aspiring for the Constructor's title. "He will give so much to Williams, the way he's so sensitive to every small change and every small feeling there is in the car".

"He's helped me to improve in so many areas, his work ethic, his talent, just everything he brings. The discipline he has, he's been just such an incredible team-mate. And I think if today, we have done such a step forward in a year and in these four years, itis a big thanks to Carlos", while adding "he deserves to be in a top team".

"I wouldn't be the driver I am today without him", saiz Leclerc

The Monegasque also referred to the well documented arguments he had with the Spaniard, and didn't hide them. "I'll definitely miss the fights. We've had our moments on track, but that's only because we were fighting so close together and because he's been pushing me all the way".

"Of course, in some moments, in the actual moment, in the present moment, there's frustration. But I'm sure that, and actually already now, I'm looking back at those moments with a lot of positive memories", Leclerc added.