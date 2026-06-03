Charles Leclerc signs contract extension with Ferrari until 2028 before home Grand Prix in Monaco

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Charles Leclerc gets a Golden Mushroom in Ferrari and signs a contract extension until 2028. The Monegasque, who is about to race in his home, Monaco, will continue with the Scuderia Ferrari HP until the end of the 2028 season, announced by the team and driver in a video. "It's the team I've loved and dreamt of being part of since I was a child, and after all these years it has become a second family", the 28-year-old said.

A product of their youth academy, Leclerc has worked with Ferrari since 2016, making him Ferrari's second driver with most starts, with 155 races, recently surpassing Kimi Raikkonen and only behind Michael Schumacher. He has won eight races and achieved 52 podiums, including two victories at Monza, in 2019 and 2024, and the emotional victory at Monaco in 2024.

"Being a Ferrari driver is a dream, but it's also a responsibility I never take for granted", said Leclerc. "I'll continue to give absolutely everything I have to bring this team back to where it belongs, at the very top, for everyone in Maranello, and above all for the tifosi, whose passion is the heartbeat of this Scuderia."

The Monaco Grand Prix takes place this Sunday, and while Mercedes have won all races in 2026, Leclerc will aim to win another Grand Prix in the streets where he grew up, and is optimistic that the new smaller and electric cars will actually make this year's Monaco race more exciting.