Charles Leclerc said he looked like an idiot after crash in Monaco

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Charles Leclerc was left gutted after crashing in his home Grand Prix in Monaco, caused by a brake issue in his Ferrari, that made him "look like an idiot". Despite being competitive starting from the fourth place and even fighting for a second place, strategic decisions by Ferrari caused him to lose positions and a brake failure caused him to crash into a wall, failing to finish the race.

"I'm not even going to take the f*ing blame ... These f*ing brakes!", Leclerc complained on radio immediately after his crash at the end of the race, later explaining he feels bad because what happened to him was not his fault.

"I'm not the type of driver who makes excuses. I've always been the first to admit when I make a mistake, and I have no problem acknowledging it. But today, I'm speechless", Leclerc later said. "I don't even feel like talking too much because I might say things I'd regret."

"What's happening is unacceptable. The brake problems I had in Canada and here make the car virtually impossible to drive", describing the brakes that work as a switch that either do nothing or they lock up completely. "I've been experiencing the exact same thing for the last two weekends". What a sad weekend to celebrate he has signed a two-year contract extension with Ferrari...