Charles Leclerc and Arthur Leclerc make F1 history this weekend

Charles Leclerc (27) and Arthut Leclerc (24), brothers, will make Formula 1 history as first brothers who take part in a F1 session as team mates. Charles, Ferrari's driver, will race alongside Arthur in a mandatory 'rookie driver session'.

Arthur Leclerc raced in Formula 2 last summer (he ended 15th with one podium) and for this season he has worked as Development Driver for Ferrari. He also raced in the European Le Mans Series with Panis Racing.

Tomorrow, Friday December 6, both Monegasque brothers will race together in the first practice session in the Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi.

Why are the Leclerc brothers racing together?

This is all due to the mandatory rookie session. Every season, as mandated by FIA, all F1 teams must exchange its place in a FP1 practice session with a rookie with no more than two Grand Prix starts. Charles Leclerc had already fulfilled his obligation when he exchanged his place with Ollie Bearman in Mexico GP in october.

But Bearman (19-year-old driver who joins Haas next season) had already raced in two more Grand Prix: back in March, when Carlos Sainz had to withdraw due to appendicitis, and he also raced in place of Kevin Magnussen in Brazil in November.

That means Ferrari still needed to bring out a rookie to comply with FIA, and has made good use of the opportunity this weekend (the final race of the season) by providing a historical picture: two brothers racing together.