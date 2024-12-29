English
Charles Dolan passes away at 98

The man who reshaped television leaves behind a legacy of iconic storytelling.

Charles Dolan, the visionary who founded HBO in the 1970s, has passed away at the age of 98. According to his family, who shared the news with Newsday, Dolan died of natural causes, surrounded by his loved ones. His groundbreaking work with HBO forever changed the landscape of television, paving the way for an era of premium storytelling.

Under Dolan's leadership, HBO became home to some of the most acclaimed series in history, including The Wire, The Sopranos, Band of Brothers, Game of Thrones, and The Last of Us. His contributions set the standard for original programming and proved that television could rival cinema in terms of quality and impact.

Rest in peace, Charles Dolan.

