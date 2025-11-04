Charles Coste, world's oldest living gold medallist, passes away at 101

HQ

French cyclist Charles Coste, the world's oldest living Olympic gold medallist, has died aged 101, French media reported on Sunday.

Coste won gold in track cycling's team pursuit at the 1948 London Olympics, alongside teammates Pierre Adam, Serge Blusson, and Fernand Decanali. His passing marks the end of a living link to one of France's early post-war Olympic triumphs.

From Olympic glory to Paris 2024 torchbearer

Born in 1924, Coste became a national sports icon not only for his Olympic success but also for his remarkable longevity in the sport. He took part in the Paris 2024 Olympic opening ceremony as one of the event's torchbearers, symbolizing a century of sporting legacy.

Following the death of Hungarian gymnast Ágnes Keleti at age 103 in January 2025, Coste had become the world's oldest living Olympic gold medallist.

Beyond his Olympic feat, Coste also claimed victory at the 1949 Grand Prix des Nations, a demanding 140 km time trial where he famously defeated Italian legend Fausto Coppi, a multiple Tour de France and Giro d'Italia champion.