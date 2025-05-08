Charles Cecil teases a Broken Sword II remake

At Comicon's 25th anniversary in Naples, we caught up with legendary British game developer Charles Cecil, co-founder at Revolution Software and developer on the Broken Sword series, which recently saw the release of Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged, a remaster of the first game.

Speaking with Cecil, we asked what the chances were like for another remaster, perhaps for Broken Sword II. "Obviously we would love to do it," said Cecil. "We did a Kickstarter for Broken Sword 1. Very successful, and we are still to deliver the physical items, which I'm very, very aware of. And it's coming along really well, but we're now six months late. I don't like being six months late. So at the moment the focus is on Broken Sword 1."

So, it seems once everything is sorted with the original remaster, we'll be able to see more Broken Sword down the line, if the desire is there from fans. Alongside old Broken Swords, there's also a new one that has been announced.

"For Broken Sword 6, which we announced, that uses a mixture of 2D and 3D, where we apply 2D textures to 3D, and I'd like to think that it looks really fantastic and very dynamic," Cecil continued. "And that's certainly what I want to do going forward, is to write games that feel hand-drawn, but wherever they can use the technology to their advantage, they do. In Broken Sword 6, we didn't attempt to do very much with the characters. At the moment, we have been focusing on Broken Sword 1, and we'll be going back to Broken Sword 6. We haven't actually done very much for the last year or so."

You can check out the rest of our conversation with Charles Cecil, including his live reaction to the GTA VI delay, down below: