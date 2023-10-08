Charge your phone without the hassle with Zens Liberty Charger Glass

HQ

If you're been getting frustrated with your wireless charger and how it only juices up your devices when they are placed specifically in one spot, then we may just have a solution for you.

Because as part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've turned our attention to Zens Liberty Charger Glass, which is a device that features 16 overlapping coils that promise to be able to charge your device regardless of where you place it on the charger's body.

To see if this is the solution to your charging woes, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and opinions about the gadget.