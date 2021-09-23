Charge your phone with classic Sega hardware

HQ

We love cool gear just as much as the next guy. And we also love video games. And we love classic Sega. Now all these three things has been combined by Numskull Designs who has launched a series of officially licensed wireless phone chargers.

These are designed to look like Sega controllers and consoles, and there's also something for fans of really fast hedgehogs. As we assume you really need this, head over this way to order for only £19.99 each.

Which one is your favourite?

Thanks Nintendo Life