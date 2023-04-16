Charge your phone, earbuds, keyboard, and mouse at once with Journey's Alti desk mat

HQ

If you've been looking for a tool that is capable of charging and powering your collection of Qi-enabled gadgets, then we have a solution that could be of interest. On the latest episode of Quick Look, we've been playing around with the Journey Alti Wireless Charging Desk Mat, which is capable of serving as not just a mouse mat, but also a platform to charge wireless products.

With a space dedicated to your PC peripherals and an area for a phone and other accessories, check out the Quick Look below, to see our very own Magnus share an array of facts and thoughts about the Alti mat.