Charge your iPhone and Apple Watch on-the-go with Zens MagSafe travel charger

One of the biggest challenges about having a broad array of wireless devices is that you need to have a collection of ways to keep them topped up. Zens has come up with a handy solution for anyone embedded in the Apple ecosystem, with this known as the 2-in-1 MagSafe + Watch Travel Charger.

This gadget comes with a dedicated iPhone charger and a section for a Watch too, and is able to provide 15W of charge, or up to 20W when including the Watch. It also has a built-in stand and a built-in LED indicator, while having a foldable shape that makes it ideal for easy storage.

To learn more about the charger, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts.