If you like the manga, One Punch man and fighting games, you are probably aware that Spike Chunsoft and Bandai Namco launched One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One earlier this year. Now they have released a new expansion for the game with two extra characters; Garou and Watchdog Man.

If this sounds interesting, check out the trailer below where you can see this duo doing what they do best... kick butt.