Character posters show off Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Autobot heroes

Next month is shaping up to be a pretty big one for fans of movies. Not only do we have Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to look forward to, but The Flash will debut, as will Extraction 2 on Netflix, all around the same time that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts arrives. Needless to say, you'll probably be making a few trips to the cinema.

But talking about the latter there, Paramount has now released a ton of character posters for the upcoming Transformers flick, and these give us a better look at the Autobot heroes that will be fighting the Decepticon threat in the film.

Here we see Optimus Prime, Optimus Primal, Mirage, Arcee, Wheeljack, and of course, Bumblebee, both in their standing forms and in their vehicular forms. If the trailers haven't got you excited for this film, these posters might just do the trick.

As for when Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to arrive in cinemas, the film debuts on June 9.