Character creators are overrated and it's about time we admitted it

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Character creators. The way we bring ourselves, or the fantasised versions of what we'd like to be, or the ugliest thing we can imagine, into our gaming worlds. They've been around for decades, and are often seen as a great way to bring a level of expression and uniqueness into the game you play. Today, I'm here to tell you that this beloved feature, often seen as integral to RPGs, MMOs and the like, is overrated. Not only that, but at least ninety percent of the time, I think it's best to follow a character created entirely by the developers.

On a purely cosmetic scale, I don't see too much of an issue with a character creator. Want to spend hours making your Shepard look different from the iconic Male and FemSheps from the cover? Go for it. But, I'd much rather have a pre-defined character, who I can maybe change the hair and outfits of, than someone who is just a blank slate, with no narrative stake in the world around them outside of what the main plot sets up. Take Baldur's Gate III, for example. That game has a phenomenal character creator (you can even change your dong size if you please), but it also sets up the misunderstood dichotomy between player-made and pre-written characters when we look at the generic Tav versus the Dark Urge or Durge.

You could pick any one of the pre-defined Origins from Baldur's Gate III to get my upcoming point across, but with the Durge it shows how even just a bit of a narrative anchor for a character gives you much more story flavour, and allows the player to more deeply immerse themselves in the world. The Tav, the basic adventurer, can be anyone you imagine. They're plucked from Baldur's Gate, given a tadpole, and introduced to their probable future wife in Shadowheart. The setup, outside of a few lines of internal dialogue, is similar for the Durge. But, as Baldur's Gate III's story develops, we see just how important it is to be somebody in the world rather than nobody. As you reach the pinnacle of the story in Act 3, the Durge has plenty of unique cutscenes, dialogue, and even a secret, final transformation as their personal story reaches its climax. The Tav gets none of that. There's no internal conflict in the Tav, and it therefore feels to a lot of players like an inferior experience. You can make the Durge look however you please, but as a character, their destiny is shortened to one of two options when you really boil it down. However, that allows those options to be massively fleshed out, and give the player a root in the story as well as characters that knew them before it. Both of these things massively help a player immerse themselves in a world.

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The problem with a blank slate character is that they are like a fully fleshed human born the day before the main plot kicks off. It is tremendously difficult to write a character who could be anybody, who also has ties to factions or individuals already established. Cyberpunk 2077 does somewhat of a good job with it with Jackie, but he doesn't stick around long and it's for good reason. There can't really be a backstory that feels satisfying with a blank-slate, player-made character, as you're then clashing with the implied freedom they get once they've made their special little guy. Even in Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red has to limit your origin options to one of three, with the Corpo background getting constant criticism for not feeling like it fits with the rest of the story (despite that, I played Corpo and actually found it super fun).

"Well, what about Commander Shepard?" To me, Shepard is a Durge-like character. Sure, you can make them look completely unrecognisable from their default appearance, but the decisions the player makes in the character's creation changes very little about who you get to be in the story. Commander Shepard is Commander Shepard, a character BioWare created who has one of a few backstories that get brought up once in a blue moon, and plays as a class that doesn't really matter so far as the narrative's concerned. You do decide whether they're a hero of the galaxy, or a Renegade who'll do anything to save their own hide or just watch the stars burn, but those decisions aren't the player creating the character, but rather reacting to the world and events thrown at you through the story. Sure, it can be "your Shepard" that lets the Rachni Queen live, but then "your Shepard" isn't exactly a unique one.

I'm not saying all character creators should go, but when I see the controversy swirling around Exodus because it isn't really letting people create their own version of its protagonist Jun (outside of gender, hairstyles, and some other small cosmetic features), I feel like it's a bit of an overreaction. Some of the best stories within games, and the greatest characters we see in them, have been written by a team of talented designers and writers. Geralt of Rivia, Henry of Skalitz, Kratos, Arthur Morgan, Aloy, Lara Croft. I could go on and on, whereas on the flip side of that argument, there are very few purely player-created, blank-slate protagonists that leave you with a strong impression. Dragon Age: Origins is the best example I can think of, because BioWare spent countless man hours creating unique preludes to the main story depending on the race and class combo you chose at the beginning. That was incredibly well thought-out, but we've not really seen anything like it since.

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Is Elden Ring's character creator even worth it when half of us dress up in the armour of the boss we just beat?

Where I can see a benefit for purely blank-slate characters is from a gameplay perspective. Bethesda's Elder Scrolls games or FromSoftware's Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring, for example, make this work brilliantly. Elden Ring in particular is such a monumental game in its size that it would feel like a waste if you couldn't be ten different characters at once depending on which way you wanted your build to go. However, while this level of gameplay freedom does work best alongside a character creator, I'm not convinced it even makes for a better game. In my opinion, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the best game FromSoftware's ever made, and a lot of that comes down to the tight focus around the core combat system. Sekiro simply wouldn't work if you can make a build where you run away from Genichiro and hit him with a blue blast of magical energy to wipe him off the map. When given utter freedom, rather than a few brilliant tools, gamers can lean towards cheese and OP strategies. That's all within their rights, but it doesn't necessarily mean that the freedom is better.

The idea of a blank slate, of your creation being able to influence a game world, is a compelling one. It's something that makes an experience unique, gives you ownership over the hours you've spent in a way that games with pre-established characters don't. I would argue that gaming isn't just meant to be an experience you feel you've had, though. How cool is it to talk about the ending of Red Dead Redemption 2? Or the Battle for Kaer Morhen in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt? It's nice when you can compare stories with friends about the different decisions you made in a story, but this article isn't about that. It's about characters, and I'm willing to bet you've never really spent more than a few words describing a guy you made in a game besides saying he was really ugly or looked like a character from a film. As someone who's spent hours creating characters in a slew of games, I'm not averse to character creators, but I think we're putting too much weight on what they actually provide in a game.