Character actress Margo Martindale undertakes a daring heist in Prime Video's The Sticky

Prime Video has begun to present and announce the projects that it will be debuting in December. To start with we have a new comedy series starring character actress Margo Martindale, wherein she appears as a maple syrup farmer in Canada who decides to undertake an ambitious heist.

The series is known as The Sticky, and as per its official plot synopsis, we're told: "The Sticky is a comedy-drama series about Ruth Landry, a maple syrup farmer who, in defiance of a heartless system, assembles a team to undertake the Canadian heist of the century. The target: the country's multi-million dollar maple syrup surplus."

The Sticky will be debuting on Prime Video on December 6 and with that premiere in mind, you can see the trailer starring character actress Margo Martindale below.