Chappell Roan's Fortnite introduction shown off in an incredibly cool animated trailer

After making a plea last year to join Fortnite, saying it was one of the only games she played on her Switch, Chappell Roan has finally made it into Epic Games' historic battle royale. She joins the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and more as the latest Icon for Fortnite Festival.

As you'd expect, this brings plenty of Chappell Roan's hits to Fortnite Festival, and lets you play as her both in the musical game mode and base modes of Fortnite. In the trailer below, you can see Roan brought to life through a bunch of cool animation styles, including stop motion and a uniquely anime look.

It seems she'll have a couple of skins, one at least based on her wrestler-like attire, another on her armour that she wore during her famous performance of Good Luck, Babe at the VMAs (yeah, I know my stuff).

You'll be able to play her tracks Good Luck, Babe! The Giver, and Hot to Go! which are returning to Fortnite, and the banger Pink Pony Club also makes its way to Fortnite Festival for a jam session, too.