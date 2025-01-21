Chappell Roan reveals she plays Fortnite when she wants to have a good time

HQ

Video games no longer generate mental images of basement-dwellers and thick glasses with a bit of tape in the middle. No, they're pretty mainstream now, and even the biggest pop stars will use them to relax from time to time.

Chappel Roan, one of the biggest rising stars of last year, revealed to BBC Radio 1 (in a clip shared by Pop Crave) that she will "take an edible and play [Fortnite]" when she's trying to have a good time.

When asked if she's tried the new FPS mode, Ballistic, Roan said she hadn't, and didn't seem a fan of the idea. "I wouldn't get to see my Ariana Grande character," she said. "I paid for that skin."

Roan also revealed she plays on the Nintendo Switch, and wouldn't say she's taking the game seriously. Perhaps don't expect her to show up at the next world championships, then, but if you ever end up facing someone with an Ariana Grande skin on the Switch, well, all we can say is good luck, babe!