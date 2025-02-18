Chaos unfolds as Congolese army retreats from Bukavu, triggering clashes with militias

HQ

The situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo took a dramatic turn this weekend as government forces were forced to retreat from the crucial city of Bukavu in the face of advancing Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

Now, military sources and residents (via Reuters) reported violent clashes between pro-government militias and retreating Congolese soldiers south of the city, as chaos unfolded in towns far from the front lines.

While the army's withdrawal was meant to avoid a bloody urban battle, it quickly spiraled into disorder, with militias attempting to prevent further desertion and disarming fleeing soldiers.

The fall of Bukavu, following the loss of Goma, has heightened fears of a wider regional war, involving neighboring Uganda, and further destabilizing a country already battered by decades of conflict.

Meanwhile, the government's reliance on untrained militia groups, such as the Wazalendo, has been met with criticism, as their lack of discipline is seen as contributing to the chaos. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will evolve and whether a full-scale regional war will break out.