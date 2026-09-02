"Chaos is going to be present in a form" in Total War: Warhammer 40,000

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Humanity has a lot of enemies in the grimdark far future of the 41st millennium. From a hive mind of terrifying bugs that just want to eat everything they can, to space elves that are all too eager to flay your skin and wear it as a new dress, it seems almost everything in the galaxy is out to kill us. Only the dark, dangerous force of Chaos has the right to call itself the Archenemy of Man, though.

Fans of Warhammer 40,000 may have been a bit confused to see that Chaos didn't feature as one of the four main factions for Total War: Warhammer 40,000 when it was revealed. However, as battle product owner at Creative Assembly Dave Petry told Gamereactor during an interview at Gamescom, the dark gods will have a presence.

"I'll put it out there because people always talk about Chaos, because Chaos is present all the time, right?" he said. "It's always something, and Chaos is going to be present in a form within the game, right? They're not going to be absent. We'll be seeing them soon."

Petry clearly didn't want to give away too much, but we could imagine that Chaos will play a wider role in the narrative of the game's campaigns. Like Total War: Warhammer II and III, you won't just be painting the map your colour in Total War: Warhammer 40,000. There's a story goal to complete, and that could very well see each of our factions have their own bouts against Chaos, as the big bad of the Warhammer 40,000 setting.

To hear more about campaign, battles, and more in Total War: Warhammer 40,000, check out our full interview below: