Chaos in Serbian parliament as opposition deputies throw smoke grenades and tear gas

On Tuesday, the Serbian parliament turned into a scene of chaos as opposition lawmakers threw smoke grenades and tear gas in protest against the government's policies, particularly its handling of the aftermath of a deadly train station collapse that left 15 dead four months ago (via Reuters).

This dramatic act of defiance came during the first parliamentary session of the spring, where the ruling coalition, led by the Serbian Progressive Party, moved forward with its legislative agenda. The atmosphere quickly turned volatile as some opposition members charged toward the parliamentary speaker, leading to scuffles with security.

Despite the unrest, Speaker Ana Brnabic confirmed that parliamentary work would continue, although two lawmakers were injured, one critically. The session was supposed to discuss a law to increase university funding and note the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, but these measures only served to further inflame opposition members.