Chaos at Milan airport: Hammer-wielding passenger sparks fire and smashes screens

Authorities detain man after incident causes fire and damages.

The latest news on Italy. A major Italian airport faced a tense situation when a passenger set fire to a check-in area and attacked digital screens, prompting a partial evacuation of the Terminal 1 of Milan's Malpensa airport.

Emergency services quickly contained the blaze, and the individual was taken into custody without reports of injuries. Videos circulating online show smoke filling the space as travelers fled, while others intervened to stop the man.

Officials warned of potential delays and disruption to flights at the busy hub popular with international tourists. The motives behind the attack remain unclear, though airport authorities assured that overall air traffic was largely unaffected.

