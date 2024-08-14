Channing Tatum would do "lots of terrible things" to make a Gambit movie

HQ

Deadpool & Wolverine brought back Elektra, it brought back Blade, but perhaps most surprisingly of all, it introduced us to a live-action version of a fancast many people had had for years, that being Channing Tatum as Gambit.

Tatum immediately fit the role in the film, and while he was played for comedy in a lot of his lines, for Tatum it was an emotional ride even to be in the suit, as he revealed to Jimmy Fallon. When asked if he wanted to do his own movie, it was clear Tatum would jump at the chance.

"I would kill kittens," Tatum said. "I would do lots of terrible things to make that happen."

So, before we see any dead animals, it might be best for Kevin Feige to get on the phone and sort this movie out. With Deadpool & Wolverine reminding us all what kind of character Gambit can be, and that he can draw, it very much seems like a project with legs.