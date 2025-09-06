Channing Tatum won't be as ridiculous as Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday

HQ

In Deadpool & Wolverine last year, we were introduced to Channing Tatum as Gambit. Unlike Jennifer Garner as Elektra and Wesley Snipes as Blade, Tatum had never portrayed Gambit before, despite nearly getting to do so numerous times. It was a dream come true for the actor, even if he did have to put on a ridiculous accent.

We won't be seeing Tatum go "full Cajun" in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, though. "I'm not gonna go full Cajun," he told Variety. "[Directors Anthony and Joe Russo] want things to be funny, but they don't want to go full Deadpool. They want to keep the drama and keep it tight. When Gambit gets serious — when he drops the Mardi Gras mask — things do matter."

Tatum will join other X-Men in the cast of Avengers: Doomsday, which is looking to be so large we can't imagine anyone will have time to get more than a few lines in. Perhaps Tatum going all-in on his Deadpool accent would have at least made him stand out.

Avengers: Doomsday premieres on the 18th of December, 2026.