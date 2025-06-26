Channing Tatum stars as a McDonald's robbing crook in Roofman

Channing Tatum has already made a name for himself, but he will soon be taking on another gig that is far less heroic than his time as the mutant Gambit. This October, Tatum will be headlining a movie known as Roofman, a film that revolves around Jeffrey Manchester, a criminal known for breaking into McDonald's restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs. After being caught and serving a stint in prison, he escapes and looks to avoid prying eyes by hunkering down in a Toys 'R' Us store, all while falling for a local woman played by Kirsten Dunst.

Yep, this sounds like a crazy and completely ridiculous story, but Roofman is actually based on a real event and story that rocked the United States. This movie adaptation will be coming from Paramount Pictures and is being directed by Derek Cianfrance, with a script written by him and Kirt Gunn. Roofman also stars Peter Dinklage amongst its cast.

You can see a trailer for Roofman below, alongside its synopsis, ahead of the movie opening in cinemas on October 10.

"Based on an unbelievable true story, Roofman follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald's restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman. After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys "R" Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in."