Channing Tatum hopes Deadpool & Wolverine will kickstart his Gambit MCU career

HQ

Channing Tatum has been making the rounds as a quality meme template over the past couple of weeks, following the actor's appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine as the mutant and X-Men member Gambit. The role in the film is actually a bit of a gag, but Tatum is really hoping it leads to something more permanent and that he gets the chance to continue embodying Gambit on the big screen.

Tatum confirmed this to Variety, where when asked if he'd like to appear in a Gambit movie, he stated: "I sure hope so. From your mouth to God's ears. Write it into existence, my friend. Please."

He then added, "I've course I've said it. I've been saying I want it for the last 10 years. It's in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige's hands. I pray to God."

There are rumours swirling that Marvel Studios wants the Avengers and the X-Men to face off ahead of The Mutant Saga concluding (presumably with Avengers: Secret Wars), so perhaps there's a chance for Tatum's Gambit to once again grace the big screen eventually.