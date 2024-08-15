Channing Tatum gets weird in Blink Twice's final trailer

While many know her as the daughter of the legendary rockstar Lenny Kravitz and as Matt Reeves' Catwoman, Zoë Kravitz has also starred in a multitude of other movies and projects in the past, including X-Men: First Class, Mad Max: Fury Road, Big Little Lies, and more.

This month, Kravitz will be taking a swing at something she has never done before, directing a major flick, with this known as Blink Twice (formerly known as Pussy Island), and seeing Channing Tatum lead the cast alongside Naomi Ackie, Alia Shawkat, and Adria Arjona.

Blink Twice revolves around Tatum's tech billionaire Slater King as he invites a cocktail waitress called Frida (Ackie) to join him and his friends on his private island, only for strange occurrences and events to start happening.

The movie is set to debut as soon as next week, on August 23, and you can see the second and final trailer for the film below for a taste of what it will offer.