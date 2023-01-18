Channing Tatum Could be Making a Ghost Remake

HQ

Channing Tatum is looking to remake the 1990 fantasy romcom Ghost, that sees a murdered Patrick Swayze try and track down his killer with the help of a psychic.

"We have the rights to Ghost," Tatum told Vanity Fair. This could also see Tatum play Swayze's role in the film. This isn't going to be a direct recreation of Ghost, however, as Tatum also states he wants to do "something different."

"I think it needs to change a little bit," Tatum said, though he didn't explain what parts of the film he would change were this project to come to life. The original Ghost was nominated for five Academy Awards and won two.

It'll be a while before we see something from this proposed Ghost remake, as Tatum is currently looking to the release of Magic Mike: The Last Dance, which will see his final performance in that role.