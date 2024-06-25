Channing Tatum claims there was a script for 23 Jump Street and that it was the best he's ever read

HQ

It's strange that we never got a third part in the rebooted Jump Street movies, as the Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill film series performed well in theatres and were quite popular with fans too. There were rumours for a while that a third movie was in development and that it would actually be a crossover film with Men in Black, but it never materialised leading many to believe it was just a defunct rumour.

That doesn't seem to be the case however. Speaking with Comic Book, Tatum claims that a script for that third crossover film existed and that it was the best he's ever read for a third film.

"There is a project that was written and it's still the best script that I've ever read for a third movie".

Thankfully, Fly Me to the Moon co-star Scarlett Johansson was on hand to ask what happened, to which Tatum replied, "It's just a lot of bureaucracy, kind of above the line stuff. It's really hard to get it made and we've been trying to get it done."

While it seems unlikely that we'll see the movie, it does give us a glimmer of hope that it will one day get the green light.