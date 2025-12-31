Channel Tunnel power outage snarls New Year travel

HQ

A power supply failure in the Channel Tunnel brought widespread disruption on Tuesday, leaving thousands of rail passengers stranded and motorists facing lengthy delays just days before New Year celebrations.

Eurostar services between London and the continent were cancelled or heavily delayed for much of the day, while queues built up at Folkestone as LeShuttle vehicle services operated at reduced capacity. By the evening, the tunnel was still running on only one of its two tracks, with trains alternating directions.

Fault linked to the tunnel's overhead power system

The issue began late Monday after a fault linked to the tunnel's overhead power system, according to operator Getlink. A shuttle train was left immobilised inside the tunnel before being removed, compounding delays across both passenger and vehicle services.

At London's St Pancras station, travellers were advised to postpone journeys, with most Paris-bound departures cancelled. Similar scenes unfolded at Paris's Gare du Nord, while some drivers opted to divert to ferry crossings at Dover.

Getlink said services were resuming "very gradually" and promised additional shuttles overnight into Wednesday, though significant delays were expected to continue. Passengers have been offered refunds, rebooking options and compensation, while operators urged travellers to check live updates before heading to stations.