Channel the caped crusader with Batman-inspired Crocs

There are a lot of weird and wonderful Crocs variants available to pick up and purchase, be it Lightning McQueen models, Shrek-inspired alternatives, and so much more. Now, joining this list is a Batman offering that is based on the Batmobile from the 1989 Michael Keaton-led film.

The shoe that is being used is the Crocs Classic Clog and it has been adapted and styled to feature various nods to the iconic vehicle. This includes a black colour scheme, yellow accents, a transparent windscreen, the famed extended wings, and even wheels embedded into the sides and front. Of course, it also comes with a Jibbitz resembling Batman.

The catch is that since these Crocs went up for sale yesterday, they have already sold out, meaning you may never get your hands on a pair. Either way, take a look at their awesome design below.

