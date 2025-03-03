Channel the 90s with these Street Fighter II glasses, goggles, and apparel

HQ

Capcom has teamed up with the folk at Melonoptics for a new collaborative range of clothes and apparel that is based on Street Fighter II. The range is mostly geared around eyewear, be it sunglasses, snow goggles, and bike goggles, but there are also options to snag some T-shirts, gloves, socks, and more based on the famed video game.

The snow goggles come in two variants named after Street Fighter characters. You can get an Akira model or a Jackson model, and the two models both come in similar designs, either with Ryu graphics, a player select screen graphic, or a game icons graphics. Those designs are reflected on the bike goggles model that is known as the Diablo, and similarly for the glasses that come in three types; sunglasses known as Kingpin with a Ryu style, gaming glasses known as Arcade that feature player select screen stylings, and lifestyle sunglasses also known as Arcade and with the player select screen styles too.

As per the rest of the collaboration, you can get shirts with Ryu, Guile, Chun Li, Ken, and more, as well as some awesome fingerless gloves with "Double K.O." emblazoned on them.

Will you be adding any of this Street Fighter II gear to your wardrobe?

