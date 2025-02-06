Channel Blackwatch's best with these Overwatch 2 Reaper glasses

HQ

Who's the coolest Overwatch 2 character? Cassidy? Ashe? Hanzo? Wrong. Reaper. And this is further proved by the latest collaboration between Blizzard and glasses manufacturer Gunnar.

The two have come together to create a set of glasses themed after Reaper, with these being a matte black accessory made of a precisely-engineered material that has been sculpted into a military-style frame. It comes with a Reaper logo scratched into the side and Overwatch branding elsewhere too, and as is the case with many of Gunnar's products, they are designed to be able to combat blue light, ultraviolet light, and also reduce digital eye strain.

Gunnar explains: "Highly wrapped for full coverage and emblazoned with Reaper's iconic logo, you'll feel instantly prepared for the digital battlefield. Multi-barrel hinges provide a comfortable fit while Gunnar's advanced lens technology destroys digital eye strain whether on video calls or epic kill streaks in your favorite shooter."

You can also get the glasses with prescription lenses and even polarised sunglasses lenses too, meaning you can wear these when and wherever you want. They come with a handy pouch and a cleaning cloth, and you can snag a pair today for $69.

