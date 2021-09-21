Channel 4 is rebooting its cult classic TV show GamesMaster

HQ

You might not remember Channel 4's gaming-centric TV show GamesMaster, as the last time it aired was 23 years ago, but whether you recognise the original series or not, Channel 4 has come to the conclusion that it's time for a reboot, as GamesMaster is coming back.

The series is returning, and will be debuting on E4's YouTube channel, before getting a traditional broadcast launch on E4 shortly after, as Channel 4 has revealed in a press release.

The news of the series' return isn't much more than an announcement right now, as we still don't know who will be the face of the GamesMaster, or even who will be on the show's cast. We're simply told this "will be revealed in due course."

To ensure this reboot of GamesMaster does get off the ground, Channel 4 has partnered with Facebook and Oculus Quest 2 to create a digital ad campaign for the broadcasters' streaming service All 4.

"GamesMaster was a household name back in the 90's and this new revamped version for social and E4 retains the elements that made this show so special, whilst also bringing it bang up to date, improving game quality and bringing in fresh and current names to tackle the trickiest GamesMaster challenges yet," said Sacha Khari, head of digital commissioning at Channel 4.

As for what we can look forward to when GamesMaster does return (which we still don't have a date for when that will be), the press release does state: "The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races and epic fights. Through virtual battles across a range of games, the competitors will try everything in their power to claim a legendary Golden Joystick Trophy. But whilst they play, they'll be watched over by the all-knowing GamesMaster, famously portrayed in the original by Sir Patrick Moore."

