Changes in ATP ranking after Roland Garros: Cobolli and Arnaldi enjoy huge boosts, Djokovic falls

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The ATP ranking has changed quite a bit after Roland Garros, with Alexander Zverev taking the crown and his first Grand Slam at 28 years old, but remaining in the third position with 7,305 points. Jannik Sinner remains at the top with 13,500 points and Alcaraz is second after 9,960 points, but both have lost a considerable amount of points.

Novak Djokovic, who was eliminated in third round, drops to seventh place, while Felix Auger-Aliassime gets a career-best rank of World No. 4, and Alex de Miñaur jumps one place to sixth place. And Flavio Cobolli, unlikely Roland Garros finalist, jumps four places to World No. 10 with 3,540 points, passing Alexander Bublik.

Other players who performed well at the French Open get boosted in the ranking: Jakub Mensik jumps ten places to World No. 17, Rafa Jódar jumps six places to World No. 23 and Joao Fonseca, five places up to World No. 25. But the most shocking jump is Matteo Arnaldi, semi-finalist who had to withdraw due to a virus, jumps 70 paces to World No. 34 with 1,336 points.

Sadly, Jack Draper and Holger Rune, with extended abscences from the tournament, drop to World No. 112 for the British player and World No. 64 for the Danish player.