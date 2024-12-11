Change the course of history with advanced technology in Kingmakers

HQ

At Day of the Devs today, developer Redemption Road Games and publisher tinyBuild once more showed off Kingmakers, the game that sees you enter a medieval battlefield on a motorcycle to wreak havoc and change the course of history.

While that is a great selling point on its own, Kingmakers is more than just a gimmick. It'll feature a campaign that sees you try and make sure your side wins a great war fought in the medieval era, allowing you to use all the tools at your disposal, from shotguns and SUVs to attack helicopters and airstrikes.

You'll be able to charge into battle alone or with friends in co-op. For the more tactically minded players as well, you can also command your troops on the massive simulated battlefields, which see thousands of individual troopers engage in their own bloody combat.