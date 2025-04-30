"Chances are good" for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 DLC

HQ

While The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered seemed to threaten its success for a moment, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has still managed to make waves following its launch last week. Already, fans are asking for more from the game's unique world, and Sandfall Interactive's lead writer has hinted at future DLC.

As caught by N4G, Jennifer Svedberg-Yen, lead writer on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, was answering fan questions on Instagram, and was asked by one player whether they would consider making some DLC or showing the previous Expeditions in a prequel.

"Nothing concrete that I can say at the moment, we're honestly still just trying to process everything that's happening. It's been a lot to take in!" Svedberg-Yen said. "We've always said if there is strong desire from the players that we would love to do something more, and based on the responses so far, I'd say chances are good."

A Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 movie is in the works, and was announced back before the game even released, so we are going to see more of this world at some point down the line. But, considering the strong opinions players have on the gameplay, it's likely they'd want to get stuck into the turn-based combat combined with parries once more.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available now on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.