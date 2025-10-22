Champions League: the five teams that have won all 9 points so far and full table of league phase

HQ

Champions League continued this week with matchday 3. A week that nearly broke records of more goals scored, between Tuesday's 43 goals, and Wednesday's 27 goals, proving that the new format works and gives a great spectacle every Champions League evening.

After the third of eight rounds, five teams have won all 9 points available: PSG, Bayern, Inter, Arsenal and Real Madrid, and only two teams have lost all games and are at zero points... including, surprisingly, two big European clubs like Benfica in Lisbon and Ajax in Amsterdam.

Champions League table (as of October 22, 2025)



PSG: 9 points

Bayern: 9 points

Inter: 9 points

Arsenal: 9 points

Real Madrid: 9 points

Dortmund: 7 points

Manchester City: 7 points

Newcastle: 6 points

Barcelona: 6 points

Liverpool: 6 points

Chelsea: 6 points

Sporting: 6 points

Qarabag FK: 6 points

Galatasaray: 6 points

Tottenham: 5 points

PSV: 4 points

Atalanta: 4 points

Marseille: 3 points

Atlético Madrid: 3 points

Club Brugge: 3 points

Athletic Club: 3 points

Eintracht Frankfurt: 3 points

Napoli: 3 points

Union Saint-Gilloise: 3 points

Juventus: 2 points

Bodo/Glimt: 2 points

Monaco: 2 points

Slavia Praha: 2 points

Pafos: 2 points

Leverkusen: 2 points

Villarreal: 1 point

Copenhagen: 1 point

Olympiacos: 1 point

Kairat: 1 point

Benfica: 0 points

Ajax: 0 points



Champions League will resume in two weeks, November 4-5. Some of the highlights of round 4 include Liverpool-Real Madrid, PSG vs. Bayern or Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund. Who do you think will win Champions League 2025/26?