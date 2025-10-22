Gamereactor

Champions League: the five teams that have won all 9 points so far and full table of league phase

PSG, Bayern, Inter, Arsenal and Real Madrid are at the top of the table, but there's still much more to play until January...

HQ

Champions League continued this week with matchday 3. A week that nearly broke records of more goals scored, between Tuesday's 43 goals, and Wednesday's 27 goals, proving that the new format works and gives a great spectacle every Champions League evening.

After the third of eight rounds, five teams have won all 9 points available: PSG, Bayern, Inter, Arsenal and Real Madrid, and only two teams have lost all games and are at zero points... including, surprisingly, two big European clubs like Benfica in Lisbon and Ajax in Amsterdam.

Champions League table (as of October 22, 2025)


  1. PSG: 9 points

  2. Bayern: 9 points

  3. Inter: 9 points

  4. Arsenal: 9 points

  5. Real Madrid: 9 points

  6. Dortmund: 7 points

  7. Manchester City: 7 points

  8. Newcastle: 6 points

  9. Barcelona: 6 points

  10. Liverpool: 6 points

  11. Chelsea: 6 points

  12. Sporting: 6 points

  13. Qarabag FK: 6 points

  14. Galatasaray: 6 points

  15. Tottenham: 5 points

  16. PSV: 4 points

  17. Atalanta: 4 points

  18. Marseille: 3 points

  19. Atlético Madrid: 3 points

  20. Club Brugge: 3 points

  21. Athletic Club: 3 points

  22. Eintracht Frankfurt: 3 points

  23. Napoli: 3 points

  24. Union Saint-Gilloise: 3 points

  25. Juventus: 2 points

  26. Bodo/Glimt: 2 points

  27. Monaco: 2 points

  28. Slavia Praha: 2 points

  29. Pafos: 2 points

  30. Leverkusen: 2 points

  31. Villarreal: 1 point

  32. Copenhagen: 1 point

  33. Olympiacos: 1 point

  34. Kairat: 1 point

  35. Benfica: 0 points

  36. Ajax: 0 points

Champions League will resume in two weeks, November 4-5. Some of the highlights of round 4 include Liverpool-Real Madrid, PSG vs. Bayern or Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund. Who do you think will win Champions League 2025/26?

