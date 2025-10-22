Champions League: the five teams that have won all 9 points so far and full table of league phase
PSG, Bayern, Inter, Arsenal and Real Madrid are at the top of the table, but there's still much more to play until January...
Champions League continued this week with matchday 3. A week that nearly broke records of more goals scored, between Tuesday's 43 goals, and Wednesday's 27 goals, proving that the new format works and gives a great spectacle every Champions League evening.
After the third of eight rounds, five teams have won all 9 points available: PSG, Bayern, Inter, Arsenal and Real Madrid, and only two teams have lost all games and are at zero points... including, surprisingly, two big European clubs like Benfica in Lisbon and Ajax in Amsterdam.
Champions League table (as of October 22, 2025)
- PSG: 9 points
- Bayern: 9 points
- Inter: 9 points
- Arsenal: 9 points
- Real Madrid: 9 points
- Dortmund: 7 points
- Manchester City: 7 points
- Newcastle: 6 points
- Barcelona: 6 points
- Liverpool: 6 points
- Chelsea: 6 points
- Sporting: 6 points
- Qarabag FK: 6 points
- Galatasaray: 6 points
- Tottenham: 5 points
- PSV: 4 points
- Atalanta: 4 points
- Marseille: 3 points
- Atlético Madrid: 3 points
- Club Brugge: 3 points
- Athletic Club: 3 points
- Eintracht Frankfurt: 3 points
- Napoli: 3 points
- Union Saint-Gilloise: 3 points
- Juventus: 2 points
- Bodo/Glimt: 2 points
- Monaco: 2 points
- Slavia Praha: 2 points
- Pafos: 2 points
- Leverkusen: 2 points
- Villarreal: 1 point
- Copenhagen: 1 point
- Olympiacos: 1 point
- Kairat: 1 point
- Benfica: 0 points
- Ajax: 0 points
Champions League will resume in two weeks, November 4-5. Some of the highlights of round 4 include Liverpool-Real Madrid, PSG vs. Bayern or Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund. Who do you think will win Champions League 2025/26?