Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
Sports

Champions League table after round 4: only three teams won it all

This is the Champions League - league phase in the middle of the league phase.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Champions League has passed the halfway point of the league phase, after the first of two matchdays in November. We can already see some teams consolidate at the top of the table, while other have very complicated their qualification: only four teams are undefeated (three of them having won it all), and there are eight teams that have not won any match, including two that have zero points.

This is how the Champions League table looks like after November 6:


  1. Bayern: 12 points

  2. Arsenal: 12 points

  3. Inter: 12 points

  4. Manchester City: 10 points

  5. PSG: 9 points

  6. Newcastle: 9 points

  7. Real Madrid: 9 points

  8. Liverpool: 9 points

  9. Galatasaray: 9 points

  10. Tottenham: 8 points

  11. Barcelona: 7 points

  12. Chelsea: 7 points

  13. Sporting: 7 points

  14. Dortmund: 7 points

  15. Qarabag FK: 7 points

  16. Atalanta: 7 points

  17. Atlético Madrid: 6 points

  18. PSV: 5 points

  19. Monaco: 5 points

  20. Pafos: 5 points

  21. Leverkusen: 5 points

  22. Club Brugge: 4 points

  23. Eintracht Frankfurt: 4 points

  24. Napoli: 4 points

  25. Marseille: 3 points

  26. Juventus: 3 points

  27. Athletic Club: 3 points

  28. Union Saint-Gillois: 3 points

  29. Bodo/Glimt: 2 points

  30. Slavia Praha: 2 points

  31. Olympiacos: 2 points

  32. Villarreal: 1 point

  33. Copenhagen: 1 point

  34. Kairat: 1 point

  35. Benfica: 0 points

  36. Ajax: 0 points

The fifth Champions League round will be between November 25-26, and at least Bayern or Arsenal will drop points, as they face each other in London. Other big matches include Chelsea vs. Barcelona, Manchester City vs. Leverkusen, Atlético vs. Inter or PSG vs. Tottenham.

Champions League table after round 4: only three teams won it all
Review News / Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

SportsfootballChampions League


Loading next content