Champions League table after round 4: only three teams won it all

Champions League has passed the halfway point of the league phase, after the first of two matchdays in November. We can already see some teams consolidate at the top of the table, while other have very complicated their qualification: only four teams are undefeated (three of them having won it all), and there are eight teams that have not won any match, including two that have zero points.

This is how the Champions League table looks like after November 6:



Bayern: 12 points

Arsenal: 12 points

Inter: 12 points

Manchester City: 10 points

PSG: 9 points

Newcastle: 9 points

Real Madrid: 9 points

Liverpool: 9 points

Galatasaray: 9 points

Tottenham: 8 points

Barcelona: 7 points

Chelsea: 7 points

Sporting: 7 points

Dortmund: 7 points

Qarabag FK: 7 points

Atalanta: 7 points

Atlético Madrid: 6 points

PSV: 5 points

Monaco: 5 points

Pafos: 5 points

Leverkusen: 5 points

Club Brugge: 4 points

Eintracht Frankfurt: 4 points

Napoli: 4 points

Marseille: 3 points

Juventus: 3 points

Athletic Club: 3 points

Union Saint-Gillois: 3 points

Bodo/Glimt: 2 points

Slavia Praha: 2 points

Olympiacos: 2 points

Villarreal: 1 point

Copenhagen: 1 point

Kairat: 1 point

Benfica: 0 points

Ajax: 0 points



The fifth Champions League round will be between November 25-26, and at least Bayern or Arsenal will drop points, as they face each other in London. Other big matches include Chelsea vs. Barcelona, Manchester City vs. Leverkusen, Atlético vs. Inter or PSG vs. Tottenham.