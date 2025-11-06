Sports
Champions League table after round 4: only three teams won it all
This is the Champions League - league phase in the middle of the league phase.
Champions League has passed the halfway point of the league phase, after the first of two matchdays in November. We can already see some teams consolidate at the top of the table, while other have very complicated their qualification: only four teams are undefeated (three of them having won it all), and there are eight teams that have not won any match, including two that have zero points.
This is how the Champions League table looks like after November 6:
- Bayern: 12 points
- Arsenal: 12 points
- Inter: 12 points
- Manchester City: 10 points
- PSG: 9 points
- Newcastle: 9 points
- Real Madrid: 9 points
- Liverpool: 9 points
- Galatasaray: 9 points
- Tottenham: 8 points
- Barcelona: 7 points
- Chelsea: 7 points
- Sporting: 7 points
- Dortmund: 7 points
- Qarabag FK: 7 points
- Atalanta: 7 points
- Atlético Madrid: 6 points
- PSV: 5 points
- Monaco: 5 points
- Pafos: 5 points
- Leverkusen: 5 points
- Club Brugge: 4 points
- Eintracht Frankfurt: 4 points
- Napoli: 4 points
- Marseille: 3 points
- Juventus: 3 points
- Athletic Club: 3 points
- Union Saint-Gillois: 3 points
- Bodo/Glimt: 2 points
- Slavia Praha: 2 points
- Olympiacos: 2 points
- Villarreal: 1 point
- Copenhagen: 1 point
- Kairat: 1 point
- Benfica: 0 points
- Ajax: 0 points
The fifth Champions League round will be between November 25-26, and at least Bayern or Arsenal will drop points, as they face each other in London. Other big matches include Chelsea vs. Barcelona, Manchester City vs. Leverkusen, Atlético vs. Inter or PSG vs. Tottenham.