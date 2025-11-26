Champions League table after matchday 5: teams that would qualify for round of 16 today

HQ

Champions League has concluded matchday 5, with only three remaining, including two back to back in January. There are already several teams that, unless big surprises, know that they will qualify for the next stage, directly to round of 16 or in the knockout play-offs.

However, only one team has all 15 points, having won the five games: Arsenal (who has also only received one goal). Four other teams have 12 points, which means that they could be only one win (and one draw) away to secure a spot in the top 8 of the table, as 16 points are expected, according to statistics to be enough to qualify.

With nine points still for grabs, a lot can happen: this is the Champions League table as of November 26, with the number of points (and goal difference in parenthesis). Remember that teams between 9 and 24 qualify for the knockout stages, but teams 25 and below are eliminated...