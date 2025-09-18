Champions League table after matchday 1 and fixtures for matchday 2
The current leader of the Champions League table may surprise you...
First matchday of Champions League has concluded. Between Tuesday and Thursday, the league phase began, the first out of seven games between September 2025 and January 2026. As you may remember from last year, only the first 8 clubs (out of 36) qualify for round of 16, teams between 9 and 24 have to play an extra play-off. And with new rules, the position in the table is even more important than before...
Out of 36, 14 teams won their debut games and took 3 points. In the case of ties at the end, the position will be decided by goal difference, then goals scored, away goals scored, number of wins, number of away wins.
Champions League table (as of September 18, 2025)
- Eintracht Frankfurt: 3 points (GD: 4)
- PSG: 3 points (GD: 4)
- Club Brugge: 3 points (GD: 3)
- Sporting: 3 points (GD: 3)
- Union Saint-Gillois: 3 points (GD: 2)
- Bayern: 3 points (GD: 2)
- Arsenal: 3 points (GD: 2)
- Inter: 3 points (GD: 2)
- Manchester City: 3 points (GD: 2)
- Qarabag FK: 3 points (GD: 1)
- Liverpool: 3 points (GD: 1)
- Barcelona: 3 points (GD: 1)
- Real Madrid: 3 points (GD: 1)
- Tottenham: 3 points (GD: 1)
- Dortmund: 1 point (GD: 0)
- Juventus: 1 point (GD: 0)
- Leverkusen: 1 point (GD: 0)
- Bodo/Glimt: 1 point (GD: 0)
- Copenhagen: 1 point (GD: 0)
- Slavia Praha: 1 point (GD: 0)
- Olympiacos: 1 point (GD: 0)
- Pafos: 1 point (GD: 0)
- Atlético Madrid: 0 points (GD: -1)
- Benfica: 0 points (GD: -1)
- Marseille: 0 points (GD: -1)
- Newcastle: 0 points (GD: -1)
- Villarreal: 0 points (GD: -1)
- Chelsea: 0 points (GD: -2)
- PSV: 0 points (GD: -2)
- Ajax: 0 points (GD: -2)
- Athletic Club: 0 points (GD: -2)
- Napoli: 0 points (GD: -2)
- Kairat: 0 points (GD: -3)
- Monaco: 0 points (GD: -3)
- Galatasaray: 0 points (GD: -4)
- Atalanta: 0 points (GD: -4)
When is matchday 2 played?
Matchday 2 takes place between September 30 and October 1. From now on, it's back to the regular schedule of games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with Thursdays devoted to Conference League and Europa League.
September 30, Tuesday:
- Kairat vs. Real Madrid: 18:45 CET, 17:45 BST
- Atalanta vs. Club Brugge: 18:45 CET, 17:45 BST
- Marseille vs. Ajax: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST
- Inter vs. Slavia Praha: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST
- Chelsea vs. Benfica: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST
- Galatasaray vs. Liverpool: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST
- Pafos vs. Bayern: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST
- Bodo/Glimt vs. Tottenham: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST
- Atleti vs. Frankfurt: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST
October 1, Wednesday
- Qarabag vs. Copenhagen: 18:45 CET, 17:45 BST
- Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Newcastle: 18:45 CET, 17:45 BST
- Monaco vs. Man City: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST
- Dortmund vs. Athletic Club: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST
- Napoli vs. Sporting: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST
- Villarreal vs. Juventus: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST
- Arsenal vs. Olympiacos: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST
- Barcelona vs. PSG: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST
- Leverkusen vs. PSV: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST