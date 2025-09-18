Champions League table after matchday 1 and fixtures for matchday 2

HQ

First matchday of Champions League has concluded. Between Tuesday and Thursday, the league phase began, the first out of seven games between September 2025 and January 2026. As you may remember from last year, only the first 8 clubs (out of 36) qualify for round of 16, teams between 9 and 24 have to play an extra play-off. And with new rules, the position in the table is even more important than before...

Out of 36, 14 teams won their debut games and took 3 points. In the case of ties at the end, the position will be decided by goal difference, then goals scored, away goals scored, number of wins, number of away wins.

Champions League table (as of September 18, 2025)



Eintracht Frankfurt: 3 points (GD: 4)

PSG: 3 points (GD: 4)

Club Brugge: 3 points (GD: 3)

Sporting: 3 points (GD: 3)

Union Saint-Gillois: 3 points (GD: 2)

Bayern: 3 points (GD: 2)

Arsenal: 3 points (GD: 2)

Inter: 3 points (GD: 2)

Manchester City: 3 points (GD: 2)

Qarabag FK: 3 points (GD: 1)

Liverpool: 3 points (GD: 1)

Barcelona: 3 points (GD: 1)

Real Madrid: 3 points (GD: 1)

Tottenham: 3 points (GD: 1)

Dortmund: 1 point (GD: 0)

Juventus: 1 point (GD: 0)

Leverkusen: 1 point (GD: 0)

Bodo/Glimt: 1 point (GD: 0)

Copenhagen: 1 point (GD: 0)

Slavia Praha: 1 point (GD: 0)

Olympiacos: 1 point (GD: 0)

Pafos: 1 point (GD: 0)

Atlético Madrid: 0 points (GD: -1)

Benfica: 0 points (GD: -1)

Marseille: 0 points (GD: -1)

Newcastle: 0 points (GD: -1)

Villarreal: 0 points (GD: -1)

Chelsea: 0 points (GD: -2)

PSV: 0 points (GD: -2)

Ajax: 0 points (GD: -2)

Athletic Club: 0 points (GD: -2)

Napoli: 0 points (GD: -2)

Kairat: 0 points (GD: -3)

Monaco: 0 points (GD: -3)

Galatasaray: 0 points (GD: -4)

Atalanta: 0 points (GD: -4)



When is matchday 2 played?

Matchday 2 takes place between September 30 and October 1. From now on, it's back to the regular schedule of games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with Thursdays devoted to Conference League and Europa League.

September 30, Tuesday:



Kairat vs. Real Madrid: 18:45 CET, 17:45 BST



Atalanta vs. Club Brugge: 18:45 CET, 17:45 BST



Marseille vs. Ajax: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST



Inter vs. Slavia Praha: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST



Chelsea vs. Benfica: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST



Galatasaray vs. Liverpool: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST



Pafos vs. Bayern: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST



Bodo/Glimt vs. Tottenham: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST



Atleti vs. Frankfurt: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST



October 1, Wednesday



Qarabag vs. Copenhagen: 18:45 CET, 17:45 BST



Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Newcastle: 18:45 CET, 17:45 BST



Monaco vs. Man City: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST



Dortmund vs. Athletic Club: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST



Napoli vs. Sporting: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST



Villarreal vs. Juventus: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST



Arsenal vs. Olympiacos: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST



Barcelona vs. PSG: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST



Leverkusen vs. PSV: 21:00 CET, 20:00 BST

