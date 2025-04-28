English
Follow us
Gamereactor
Sports

Champions League semi-finals dates between Barcelona, Inter, Arsenal, and PSG

The Final Four of the Champions League is finally happening this week.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The final stage of the Champions League is here! Only four teams remain in the competition, and they will clash this week and the next. Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and Inter are the candidates, and the show begins this Tuesday at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST, with Inter and PSG having home advantage: they will play the second leg, and potential added time, at their stadiums.

Champions League semi-finals first leg


  • Tuesday, April 29: Arsenal - PSG: 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

  • Wednesday, April 30: Barcelona - Inter: 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

Champions League semi-finals second leg


  • Tuesday, May 6: PSG - Arsenal: 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

  • Wednesday, May 7: Inter - Barcelona: 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

The final will follow on Saturday, May 31, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST. Arsenal - Inter? PSG - Barcelona? Arsenal - Barcelona? PSG - Barcelona? Let us know who do you think will reach the final and succeed Real Madrid as the new Champion in Europe!

Champions League semi-finals dates between Barcelona, Inter, Arsenal, and PSG
Fabrizio Andrea Bertani / Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

SportsFootballChampions League


Loading next content