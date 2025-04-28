Champions League semi-finals dates between Barcelona, Inter, Arsenal, and PSG

Dansk
The final stage of the Champions League is here! Only four teams remain in the competition, and they will clash this week and the next. Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and Inter are the candidates, and the show begins this Tuesday at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST, with Inter and PSG having home advantage: they will play the second leg, and potential added time, at their stadiums.
The final will follow on Saturday, May 31, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST. Arsenal - Inter? PSG - Barcelona? Arsenal - Barcelona? PSG - Barcelona? Let us know who do you think will reach the final and succeed Real Madrid as the new Champion in Europe!