Champions League round of 16 draw: Pairings confirmed and order of the quarter-finals and semi-finals

The draw of the Champions League has taken place, and yes: we have a new Madrid derby soon...

UEFA has made the round of 16 draw, and we now know the rivals, as well as the side of the bracket and order of the quarter-finals and semi-finals for the Champions League. With the knockout play-off already finished, the competition enters now into familiar territory.

The round of 16 games will take place on March 4 and 5 (the first leg) and March 11 and 12 (the second leg). These are the rivals for the round of 16:


  • Paris Saint Germain vs. Liverpool

  • Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa

  • Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid

  • PSV vs. Arsenal

  • Feyenoord vs. Inter

  • Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

  • Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille

  • Benfica vs. FC Barcelona

Quarter-finals and semi-finals order

With the round of 16 pairs confirmed, we also know which teams will play the second leg of the quarter-finals and semi-finals at home:

Quarter-finals


  • PSG or Liverpool vs. Club Brugge or Aston Villa (will play the second leg at home)

  • PSV or Arsenal vs. Real Madrid or Atlético (will play the second leg at home)

  • Barcelona or Benfica vs. Borussia or Lille (will play second leg at home)

  • Bayern or Leverkusen vs. Feyenoord or Inter (will play second leg at home)

Semi-finals


  • PSG/Liverpool/Brugge/Aston Villa vs. Real Madrid/Atleti/PSV/Arsenal (play second leg at home)

  • Feyenoord/Inter/Bayern/Leverkusen vs. Borussia/Lille/Benfica/Barcelona (play second leg at home)

