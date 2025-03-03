Champions League round of 16: all games, when they are and how to watch them

HQ

We are finally on the week of the round of 16 of Champions League. The most exciting phases of the top European football competition are here, with games taking place this ween and the next. In fact, we already know the exact placing of all 16 remaining teams and their path, with potential rivals, to the final in Munich.

The first leg will take place on March 4 and 5, with standout games including Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool or Bayern München vs Leverkusen, the first Bayern match since its 125th birthday.

Champions League games on March 4, Tuesday



Club Brugge vs Aston Villa (18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT)



Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



PSV vs Arsenal (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Borussia Dortmund vs Lille (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Champions League games on March 5, Wednesday



Feyenoord vs Inter (18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT)



Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Bayern München vs Leverkusen (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Benfica vs Barcelona (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Champions League games on March 11, Tuesday



Barcelona vs Benfica (18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT)



Inter vs Feyenoord (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Leverkusen vs Bayern München (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Liverpool vs Saint-Germain (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Champions League games on March 12, Wednesday



Lille vs Borussia Dortmund (18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT)



Arsenal vs PSV (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Aston Villa vs Club Brugge (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT)



How to watch Champions League round of 16

UEFA's top competitions is broadcast in different channels depending on the country, most of them being paid channels. If you're watching from the UK, you can watch them at TNT Sports, Amazon Prime. In France, you can catch it a Canal+; in Italy, at Sky; in Spain at Movistar, in Denmark at Viaplay... you can see a full list of broadcasters here.