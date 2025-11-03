Champions League round 4, all matches this week and highlights including Liverpool-Real Madrid, PSG-Bayern
Here's a list of Champions League games on November 4 and 5 and how to watch them.
Champions League continues this week, reaching the halfway point of the league phase. On Wednesday, we will already have a solid picture of the level of all 36 teams in the league phase table, and due to the fixtures, it is sure that at least some of the best teams in the league will drop some points.
Highlights this week include Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, a repeat from last year's Champions League as well as the 2018 and 2022 finals; PSG vs. Bayern, the two teams that currently sit at the top of the table, or Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund, two teams also tied in points. Here are all the Champions League matches this week.
Champions League matchday 4
Tuesday, November 4
- Slavia Praha vs Arsenal: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Napoli vs Frankfurt: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Atlético de Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Bodø/Glimt vs Monaco: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Juventus vs Sporting CP: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Liverpool vs Real Madrid: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Olympiacos vs PSV Eindhoven: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern München: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Tottenham vs Copenhagen: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Wednesday, November 5
- Pafos vs Villarreal: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Qarabağ vs Chelsea: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Ajax vs Galatasaray: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Club Brugge vs Barcelona: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Inter vs Kairat Almaty: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Newcastle United vs Athletic Club: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Marseille vs Atalanta: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Benfica vs Leverkusen: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
What's next in Champions League
Matchday 5 will take place between November 25-26. Some highlights include Chelsea vs. Barcelona, Manchester City vs. Bayer Leverkusen or Borussia Dortmund vs. Villarreal on Tuesday, and Liverpool vs. PSV, Atlético Madrid vs. Inter, Arsenal vs. Bayern and PSG vs. Tottenham on Wednesday,
Who do you think will win Champions League 2025/26?
How to watch Champions League live
UEFA Champions League is available mostly on paid channels, depending on the country. Here's a list of broadcasters of men's UEFA Champions League in Europe:
- Czechia: TV Nova
- Denmark: Viaplay
- Finland: MTV Oy
- France: Canal+
- Germany: DAZN, Amazon Prime
- Greece: Cosmote TV, AlterEgo
- Hungary: RTL, Sport 1
- Iceland: Syn, Viaplay
- Italy: Sky, Amazon Prime
- Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
- Norway: TV2 Norway
- Poland: Canal+
- Portugal: Sport TV, DAZN
- Republic of Ireland: RTE, Premier Sports
- Spain: Movistar Plus
- Sweden: Viaplay
- Switzerland: blue, SRG
- Türkiye: TRT
- Ukraine: Megogo
- United Kingdom: TNT Sports
You can check the full list of UEFA Champions League broadcasters worldwide on UEFA's website.