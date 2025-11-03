Champions League round 4, all matches this week and highlights including Liverpool-Real Madrid, PSG-Bayern

HQ

Champions League continues this week, reaching the halfway point of the league phase. On Wednesday, we will already have a solid picture of the level of all 36 teams in the league phase table, and due to the fixtures, it is sure that at least some of the best teams in the league will drop some points.

Highlights this week include Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, a repeat from last year's Champions League as well as the 2018 and 2022 finals; PSG vs. Bayern, the two teams that currently sit at the top of the table, or Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund, two teams also tied in points. Here are all the Champions League matches this week.

Champions League matchday 4

Tuesday, November 4



Slavia Praha vs Arsenal: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Napoli vs Frankfurt: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Atlético de Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Bodø/Glimt vs Monaco: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Juventus vs Sporting CP: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Liverpool vs Real Madrid: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Olympiacos vs PSV Eindhoven: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern München: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Tottenham vs Copenhagen: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Wednesday, November 5



Pafos vs Villarreal: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Qarabağ vs Chelsea: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Ajax vs Galatasaray: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Club Brugge vs Barcelona: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Inter vs Kairat Almaty: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Newcastle United vs Athletic Club: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Marseille vs Atalanta: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Benfica vs Leverkusen: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



What's next in Champions League

Matchday 5 will take place between November 25-26. Some highlights include Chelsea vs. Barcelona, Manchester City vs. Bayer Leverkusen or Borussia Dortmund vs. Villarreal on Tuesday, and Liverpool vs. PSV, Atlético Madrid vs. Inter, Arsenal vs. Bayern and PSG vs. Tottenham on Wednesday,

Who do you think will win Champions League 2025/26?

How to watch Champions League live

UEFA Champions League is available mostly on paid channels, depending on the country. Here's a list of broadcasters of men's UEFA Champions League in Europe:



Czechia: TV Nova



Denmark: Viaplay



Finland: MTV Oy



France: Canal+



Germany: DAZN, Amazon Prime



Greece: Cosmote TV, AlterEgo



Hungary: RTL, Sport 1



Iceland: Syn, Viaplay



Italy: Sky, Amazon Prime



Netherlands: Ziggo Sport



Norway: TV2 Norway



Poland: Canal+



Portugal: Sport TV, DAZN



Republic of Ireland: RTE, Premier Sports



Spain: Movistar Plus



Sweden: Viaplay



Switzerland: blue, SRG



Türkiye: TRT



Ukraine: Megogo



United Kingdom: TNT Sports



You can check the full list of UEFA Champions League broadcasters worldwide on UEFA's website.